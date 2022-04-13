Soaring Into The 80s!

BALTIMORE — It will feel warmer today with highs in the low to mid-80s. It will also feel a bit sticky as dew points climb into the upper-50s this afternoon. An isolated strong storm is possible near the MD state line as a warm front lifts through the region. The Storm Prediction Center has placed NW Carroll county under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) as damaging winds will be the main threat within any strong storms that form. A cold front moves through Thursday afternoon, bringing the chance for a few strong to severe storms as well. Damaging gusty wind is the primary threat. It will be warm and more humid with highs in the upper-70s to low-80s. High temps will trend cooler on Good Friday, in the upper-60s to low-70s with plenty of sunshine. Showers are possible on Saturday to kick off Easter weekend. Easter looks dry but cooler, in the low 60s. Rain chances return into early next week.

Stay Tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers before 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2pm and 5pm, then showers likely after 5pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11pm, then a chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 71.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 50%.