Soaking Rain On Tap

A widespread cold soaking rain will stick around through midday. There is the chance for a wintry mix north and west. Temperatures will hover in the low 40s this afternoon. The end of the week will be dry and mild. The next chance for rain and snow is on Saturday. Colder temps will prevail behind the front on Sunday with highs only in the low 40s. Temps rise back into the upper 50s and low 60s by the beginning of next week.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Rain, possibly mixed with snow, becoming all rain after 9am. High near 45. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Calm wind.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday: Rain before 1pm, then rain and snow likely. High near 49. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 44.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.