Snow showers return

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Skies will be cloudy with temperatures only rising into the low-30s for most. Areas from the metro-southward have the best chance of seeing some flurries or light snow showers this morning. A coating of snow is possible. There will be a lull in the snow activity around midday before the second wave of snow arrives this afternoon. This is when the bulk of the snow accumulates across central Maryland. The snow will linger into the overnight hours before tapering off during the first half of Tuesday. From the metro-northwestward, about 2-4" of snow is possible with locally higher amounts up 5" possible across the higher elevations. The eastern shore sees locally lower totals if warmer air intrudes this evening southeast of I-95. Temperatures plummet through the middle of the week. Morning temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will start off in the teens and 20s with afternoon highs around freezing. Wind chills on Wednesday morning will be brutally cold, in the single digits and possibly sub-zero in spots near the state line. Temperatures will raise back into the mid-30s late-week with another possibility of snow showers on Friday. Becoming blustery this weekend with more sunshine.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

M.L.King Day Snow likely, mainly after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 33. West wind around 5-10 mph.

Tonight Snow before 4am, then snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain. Low around 28. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Snow likely before 10am, Cloudy, with a high near 34. Northeast wind 5-15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 16.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 31.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Thursday Cloudy, with a high near 36.

Thursday Night A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 27.

Friday A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Blustery.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 29. Blustery.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 16. Blustery.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy.