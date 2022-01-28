Watch
Snow On Tap To End The Week

Weather Update 1/28
Posted at 7:39 AM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 07:40:07-05

Snow is in the forecast today. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until Saturday. Highest snow totals will be on the Eastern Shore with 3-6"possible. Along the I-95 corridor 1-3" possible and a trace to inch is possible northwest. Cold and blustery conditions take over Saturday into Sunday with wind chills in the single digits on Saturday and sub-zero on Sunday. Seasonal temps move back in on Tuesday. Groundhog Day will be in the low 50s with rain possible.

Stay tuned!

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Snow, possibly mixed with rain, mainly after 1pm. High near 35. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight: Snow, mainly before 1am. Low around 19. North wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Saturday: Snow likely before 1pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 1pm and 3pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Blustery, with a northwest wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 13. Blustery, with a northwest wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. West wind 7 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

