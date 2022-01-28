Snow On Tap To End The Week

Snow is in the forecast today. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until Saturday. Highest snow totals will be on the Eastern Shore with 3-6"possible. Along the I-95 corridor 1-3" possible and a trace to inch is possible northwest. Cold and blustery conditions take over Saturday into Sunday with wind chills in the single digits on Saturday and sub-zero on Sunday. Seasonal temps move back in on Tuesday. Groundhog Day will be in the low 50s with rain possible.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Snow, possibly mixed with rain, mainly after 1pm. High near 35. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight: Snow, mainly before 1am. Low around 19. North wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Saturday: Snow likely before 1pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 1pm and 3pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Blustery, with a northwest wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 13. Blustery, with a northwest wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. West wind 7 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

