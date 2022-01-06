Snow Is On The Way

It will stay dry through the day with increasing clouds. Snow will overspread the area between 7-9pm with the heaviest snow falling between 10pm-2am. The snow will move out by 7am on Friday. It will turn blustery with NW winds gusting up to 30-35 mph. Wind chills will be in the teens in the morning and 20s in the afternoon. The next chance for wintry weather arrives on Sunday morning with freezing rain possible. Temps will remain below normal for the start of the work week.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 40. West wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Snow, mainly after 8pm. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 26. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. West wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18. West wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 36. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Sunday: A chance of freezing rain before 9am, then rain. High near 44. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: A chance of rain before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 17.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 31.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

