Snow flurries possible in western Maryland Wednesday

The same cold front that slide through our area today, has an area of low pressure attached to it—that will slide towards the east through Wednesday. As it shifts eastward, residual moisture will be pushed into extreme western Maryland. As temperatures will be at/below freezing during this time, a few snow flurries will be possible. I expect most of this moisture to fizzle out before it makes it into the metro— and even if it lingers, temperatures in the city will be too warm to support snow flurries. The grounds are a bit too warm for any of those flurries to stick.

That flurry opportunity switches to a stray sprinkle during the afternoon as temperatures recover to the 50s. Seasonable temps eventually return this weekend.

