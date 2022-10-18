Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Snow flurries possible in western Maryland Wednesday

No accumulation expected...
Posted at 11:10 PM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 23:10:20-04
p1.JPG

The same cold front that slide through our area today, has an area of low pressure attached to it—that will slide towards the east through Wednesday. As it shifts eastward, residual moisture will be pushed into extreme western Maryland. As temperatures will be at/below freezing during this time, a few snow flurries will be possible. I expect most of this moisture to fizzle out before it makes it into the metro— and even if it lingers, temperatures in the city will be too warm to support snow flurries. The grounds are a bit too warm for any of those flurries to stick.

p2.JPG

That flurry opportunity switches to a stray sprinkle during the afternoon as temperatures recover to the 50s. Seasonable temps eventually return this weekend.

#staytuned

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018