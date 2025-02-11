Snow arrives today!

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Get the shovels ready! At the onset of the event, snow will mix with some rain the early-afternoon hours as temperatures range in the mid-30s. This will transition over to a steady shield of snow around sunset as temperatures begin to drop. Steady snow will linger into the overnight hours and will wind down close to daybreak on Wednesday. Prepare for a messy Wednesday morning commute. Winter Weather Advisories are in place for our northern areas with Winter Storm Warnings in effect for areas south of the Baltimore metro as snowfall totals will be slightly higher. Overall, you can expect 3-6 inches of snow north of the Baltimore metro and 6+ south.

After a brief lull in the snow activity on Wednesday morning, the second round of moisture slides into the region on Wednesday afternoon through the night. This will mostly be a rain/freezing rain setup. Some snowflakes could mix in as well across the higher elevations. This round could create a glaze of ice on roads and sidewalks across our northwest suburbs. Rain showers should wrap up early Thursday morning as high pressure builds into the area. Drier with mostly sunny skies for Valentine's Day. Rain showers return this weekend with milder high temperatures in the 40s and low-50s.

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of snow, then snow likely, possibly mixed with rain. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Snow. Low around 30. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 5-10 mph in the evening.

Wednesday A chance of rain, snow, freezing rain, and sleet. High near 38.

Wednesday Night Rain and sleet, becoming all rain. Low around 34.

Thursday Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 39.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Saturday Rain. High near 45.

Saturday Night Rain. Low around 39.

Sunday Rain. High near 50.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Washington's Birthday Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.