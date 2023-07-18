Smoky skies with showers and storms

BALTIMORE — The wildfire smoke from Canada will keep skies smoky-looking today and it will impact air quality. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert is in place for the Baltimore metro, Annapolis, and NW MD as the air will be unhealthy for sensitive groups. The humidity will be a bit higher today with high temperatures in the low to mid-90s. A cold front may generate late-day isolated thundershowers. the Storm Prediction Center has placed the area under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) as strong damaging winds and hail will be the main concerns within any strong storm that forms. Scattered showers and storms are possible Wednesday with on/off storm chances through Friday. Highs will remain in the 90s through the end of the week. High pressure builds in this weekend-yielding drier skies, more sun, and seasonal temperatures in the upper-80s.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5pm. Widespread haze before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.

Wednesday Isolated showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Thursday A slight chance of thunderstorms before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a chance of a shower and thunderstorm, with a high near 91.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.