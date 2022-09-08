Slowly warming and clearing

BALTIMORE — The dry weather returns to Maryland as we have a more northerly flow bringing in drier air. This will help the cloud cover to lessen and keep temperatures comfortably in the upper 70s and low 80s. The dry weather continues into Friday and Saturday with temperatures in the mid 80s before the next round of wet weather hits on Sunday. Showers will begin to build in during the day on Sunday leaving us a bit dreary again. The showers then continue as this slow moving weather system does not exit until Wednesday night.

7 day forecast:

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 81. North wind 7 to 9 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 30%.