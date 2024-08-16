Slightly sticky with more clouds

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Temperatures will rise into the upper-80s and low-90s today and clouds increasing across the area. Our next storm system is set to bring showers and thunderstorms to the region this weekend. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us on Saturday under a level 1/5 Marginal Risk for isolated strong to severe storms with some embedded heavy downpours. Shower and storm chances linger into Monday. Conditions dry out mid-week next week as highs stay slightly below normal.

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south 5-10 mph.

Tonight Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. High near 86.

Sunday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 69.

Monday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 83.