Slightly cooler to finish the week

BALTIMORE — A mixture of sunshine and clouds today with cooler temperatures, in the mid-40s. Clouds thicken overnight and will stick around through the weekend. High temperatures will rise above normal through the holiday weekend, in the upper-40s and mid-50s. There is a small chance to see a sprinkle late Saturday into Christmas Eve morning. Dry and mostly cloudy on Christmas Day, but rain showers arrive for the first day of Kwanzaa. This will bring some much-needed rain through the middle of the week with highs in the mid-50s.

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly cloudy, with a high near 45. East wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. East wind around 5-10 mph.

Saturday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.

Saturday Night A slight chance of rain overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Sunday A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Christmas Day Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Tuesday Rain likely, mainly after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 55.

Tuesday Night Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 47.

Wednesday Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.

Wednesday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Thursday Drying out. Partly sunny, with a high near 53.