Slightly Cooler Temps Arrive

Cooler, but dry...
Posted at 10:32 PM, Mar 12, 2021
p1.JPG

High pressure dominates our forecast this weekend-- which is going to give us an abundance of sunshine. Temperatures will be a little cooler Saturday behind the cold front that slid through the region this evening. I still think temps will climb into the upper 50s by late afternoon as winds will shift and become more westerly.

p2.JPG

Winds will pick up on Sunday-- and that should push afternoon temps into the low 60s. Unfortunately, it will be short-lived as a cold front brings cooler temperatures to start of the work week. We haven't had measurable rain at BWI since March 1st-- but looks like we'll get a decent soaking on Thursday.

Have a great weekend!

