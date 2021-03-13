Slightly Cooler Temps Arrive

WMAR

High pressure dominates our forecast this weekend-- which is going to give us an abundance of sunshine. Temperatures will be a little cooler Saturday behind the cold front that slid through the region this evening. I still think temps will climb into the upper 50s by late afternoon as winds will shift and become more westerly.

Winds will pick up on Sunday-- and that should push afternoon temps into the low 60s. Unfortunately, it will be short-lived as a cold front brings cooler temperatures to start of the work week. We haven't had measurable rain at BWI since March 1st-- but looks like we'll get a decent soaking on Thursday.

Have a great weekend!