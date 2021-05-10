Slight Rain Chance Tuesday

WMAR

An upper level low will swing through the area tomorrow afternoon-- and because of the timing, we will see daytime heating produce showers around 1pm. Most of the rain should be rather light in nature, but an isolated heavy downpour not out of the question. The good news-- instability will not be great enough for severe thunderstorms... lightning isn't even looking likely.

Most of this energy will be exiting our area around 6pm. Behind that temperatures will remain unseasonably cool.

Sunny skies will continue to dominate for the rest of the work week, as temperatures slowly climb towards seasonal norms by Saturday. Sunday looks to be our best chance of widespread rain, with temperatures flirting with 80° by next Monday.

