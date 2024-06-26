Sizzling temperatures and sweltering heat!

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Today will be the hottest day of the week with highs approaching record levels, near 100°. The old record of 99° was set back in 1954. The heat index is expected to rise up to 104° thanks to an increase in the humidity. A Code Orange Air Quality is in effect for southern Harford, Cecil, Kent, and Queen Anne's counties as the air may be unhealthy for folks who suffer from asthma or other heart-related issues. This will prime the environment for thunderstorm development this afternoon and evening. A cold front brings scattered showers and storms to central Maryland in two rounds. The first round arrives mid-afternoon around 2-3 PM, which could produce damaging winds in excess of 60-70 mph, large hail, and even an isolated tornado. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the area under a Slight Risk (level 2/5) as short-lived strong storms. The second and less intense round arrives later tonight through early Thursday morning. In the wake of the cold front, temperatures will cool into the upper 80s late-week. The heat increases this weekend with highs in the mid-90s and off/on thunderstorm chances. The weather pattern will be quiet and dry for the start of next week.

Have a sunny day & stay cool!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Heat index values as high as 104. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

Wednesday Night Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 71. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 92.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Sunday A chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 94.

Sunday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.