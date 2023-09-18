Showery AM leads to dry stretch this week

BALTIMORE — Clearing skies will be the name of the game on Monday as we see this wet weather maker slide on through and exit the Mid-Atlantic bringing in much drier weather for the week. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s over the next few days with winds only being a tab breezy. Sunshine and less humid air will move in from the northwest and allow for ample amounts of sunshine. The next time wee see rain is by next weekend as we have yet another system that rides up the coast bringing in more rain and a slight dip in the temperature department.

WMAR

7 day forecast

Monday Scattered showers, mainly before 8am. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 78. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Northwest wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 82.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 30%.