Showers today with temps in the 60s

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Overcast skies and rain showers to start the day with afternoon temperatures climbing into the low-60s. The area of low pressure moves to the northeast and conditions briefly dry out during the afternoon hours. Our second storm system arrives from the west on Wednesday afternoon through Thursday- bringing more widespread moderate rain showers across the state. This system could produce an additional inch of rainfall. High pressure builds in for a short amount of time on Friday- keeping the weather pattern mostly rain-free with slightly cooler temperatures late week, in the upper-50s. Keep the rain gear nearby because the third storm system swings through this weekend- sparking another round of rain showers and breezy winds with temperatures in the mid-50s. A bit cooler early next week with gusty winds and drier skies.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tuesday Rain. Patchy fog. High near 61. Northeast wind 5-15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night Areas of fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind around 5-10 mph in the evening.

Wednesday Rain. Patchy fog. High near 60.

Wednesday Night Rain. Low around 48.

Thursday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Saturday Rain. High near 55.

Saturday Night Rain. Low around 46.

Sunday A chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a high near 55. Breezy.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 52. Windy.