Showers to start; drier & milder this afternoon

BALTIMORE — Starting off with showers this morning, but it will clear quickly by the late-morning hours. Clearing takes place this afternoon with more sunshine and milder temperatures, in the mid-60s. Friday starts off dry before rain fills throughout the late morning hours. Most areas will see steady cold rain showers throughout the day with enough cold air to see some wintry mix near the state line. Drying out on Saturday with gusty winds between 30-40 mph at times. Next week starts off sunny and seasonal with highs in the 50s.

Have a great day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers likely, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Southwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. North wind 7 to 10 mph.

Friday Rain. High near 53. East wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night Rain, mainly before 1am. Low around 43. Breezy, with an east wind 20 to 25 mph becoming south 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 56.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.