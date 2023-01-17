Showers this morning; drier this afternoon

BALTIMORE — Rain showers move in during the morning commute. Highs will climb into the low-50s this afternoon with drier conditions. Wednesday will be drier and breezy with highs in the mid to upper-50s. Rain moves in on Thursday with highs in the mid-50s. It will be sunny, cooler, and breezy on Friday. Winds remain breezy on Saturday. There is a slight chance of a few afternoon showers on Sunday.
Have a terrific Tuesday!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Showers likely, mainly before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph after midnight.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Wednesday Night Rain likely after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Rain. Cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Thursday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 53.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 47.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 50%.