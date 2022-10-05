Showers taper late-day!

BALTIMORE — Showers linger through midday before conditions dry out late-afternoon/evening. High temperatures will still remain below normal, in the low to mid-60s. High pressure builds into the region-yielding plenty of sunshine and dry time late-week! The 70s make a comeback on Thursday and Friday before a cold front moves through. This front will knock temperatures down into the 60s this weekend, but there will be tons of sunshine to look forward to! Gradually warming is expected early next week.

Stay tuned!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9am, then a chance of showers, mainly between 9am and 3pm. Patchy fog before 3pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 64. North wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Light southwest wind.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 75.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 61.

Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 42.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 44.

Columbus Day Sunny, with a high near 67.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 69.