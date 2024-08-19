Showers & storms to start the work week

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Showers and storms develop this afternoon through dinnertime as the cold front moves offshore. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of the area under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5), as an isolated storm could produce damaging winds. After today, it is smooth sailing through the rest of the work week with dry skies and plenty of sunshine! It will feel like late-September on Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures drop into the 70s. The refreshing air mass will take over and lowers humidity levels! More seasonal late-week with high temperatures climbing back into the upper-80s and low-90s this weekend. Skies will be mostly sunny on Saturday and Sunday.

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northwest wind around 5-15 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 61.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 90.