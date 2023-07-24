Showers & storms to start the week

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Starting off the work week with the chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early-evening hours. Temperatures will be slightly cooler than normal, in the mid-80s with partly sunny skies. Tuesday, we have another chance for a few afternoon/evening showers and storms before we dry out mid-week. High pressure sets up mi-week-possibly bringing the hottest air of the summer season late-week! Temperatures will near record warmth on Friday, and will flirt with 100°! Temperatures will remain hot, in the 90s this weekend with shower and storm chances returning.

Have a lovely start to the week!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9pm and 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 94.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Friday Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, and a high near 90.