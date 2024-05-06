Watch Now
Showers & storms to start a brand new week

Summer-like temps...
Good Sunday evening everyone! It is a mild, cloudy, and wet day here in Maryland after a rather soggy weekend. Unfortunately, an active and unsettled week sets up ahead. Let's get to it. Monday and Tuesday feature dry starts before afternoon showers and thunderstorms develop.
DOG.png
Posted at 2:33 AM, May 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-06 02:33:45-04

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! A foggy and misty start to the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will rise into the upper-70s. Rising near 80 degrees on Tuesday with the potential for showers and storms. The storm potential looks more isolated on Wednesday, but temperatures will warm into the mid and upper-80s. A cold front moves in from the west, generating scattered showers and storms on Thursday and Friday with temps in the mid to upper-70s. Drier skies are expected for the start of the weekend with the potential for showers on Sunday. Highs will range in the low to mid-70s this weekend.

Have a sunny day!

7DAY.png

7 Day Forecast:

Today Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 78. Light south wind.
Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Low around 63. Southeast wind around 5-10 mph.
Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.
Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a high near 86.
Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Thursday A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 79.
Thursday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 58.
Friday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
Friday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 70.
Saturday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Sunday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

