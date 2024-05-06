Showers & storms to start a brand new week

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! A foggy and misty start to the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will rise into the upper-70s. Rising near 80 degrees on Tuesday with the potential for showers and storms. The storm potential looks more isolated on Wednesday, but temperatures will warm into the mid and upper-80s. A cold front moves in from the west, generating scattered showers and storms on Thursday and Friday with temps in the mid to upper-70s. Drier skies are expected for the start of the weekend with the potential for showers on Sunday. Highs will range in the low to mid-70s this weekend.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 78. Light south wind.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Low around 63. Southeast wind around 5-10 mph.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Thursday A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 79.

Thursday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 58.

Friday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.