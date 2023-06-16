Showers & storms to end the week

BALTIMORE — Stay weather aware today as scattered showers and storms will roll through the area. Areas northwest of the Bay will be under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5), while the Eastern shore and areas near Annapolis will be under a greater Slight Risk (2/5). This means that the better chance for stronger storms will be in areas south and east of the city. Showers and storms move in late-morning and persist through the afternoon. Another round of storms could slide in late-afternoon/evening. Damaging wind and large-sized hail will be the top concerns. Drying out for Father's Day weekend with tons of sunshine and toasty temperatures, in the mid to upper-80s. Right now, the majority of Monday, Juneteenth, will be rain-free, showers and storms should hold off until the evening hours. Isolated showers and storms are possible on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will trend cooler into the middle of next week.

Have a great day and a happy Father's Day weekend!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Scattered showers around 11am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11am and 4pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South-northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Juneteenth Partly cloudy, with a high near 88.

Monday Night A chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Tuesday A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 80.