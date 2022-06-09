Showers & Storms Taper Early

BALTIMORE — Showers and storms will taper off early this morning. The weather pattern dries out during the afternoon with sunshine and breezy northwest wind gusts, up to 30 mph. High temperatures will be quite seasonal today and Friday, in the mid-80s. Showers and storms are possible on Saturday with below normal temperatures, in the upper-70s. Temperatures will recover back into the 80s on Sunday with drier conditions prevailing into the start of next week. Humidity levels will increase into the middle of next week.

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11am, then a slight chance of showers between 11am and 2pm. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 84. West wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 8 mph.

Friday Night Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night A chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.