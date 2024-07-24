Showers & storms stick around

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Shower and storm chances linger through Thursday with high humidity and high temperatures in the upper-80s. A cold front slides eastward on Friday- clearing the skies and lowering humidity levels into the weekend! Sunshine increases on Saturday and Sunday with afternoon temperatures rebounding back into the low-90s. Hot and sticky early next week with rain and storm chances increasing on Tuesday.
7 Day Forecast:
Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Light southwest wind.
Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 87.
Thursday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 88.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 68.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 91.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 91.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.