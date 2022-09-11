Showers & storms return tomorrow

Showers will linger through the evening as clouds will continue to blanket our area. Patchy fog will develop again overnight and linger through mid-morning. A line of showers and storms will push through the region tomorrow afternoon/evening bringing pockets of heavy rain and the potential for damaging winds. In addition, there will be enough wind shear aloft that some thunderstorms may rotate— which means a low end risk for a tornado exists. Showers and storms exit early Tuesday and hence will begin our week of high pressure driven sunshine!

WMAR

Your Forecast

Tonight Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then isolated showers. Areas of fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday A slight chance of showers before 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2pm and 5pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Patchy fog before 11am. High near 82. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 11pm, then showers likely. Low around 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 62.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 82.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 83.

