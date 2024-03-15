Showers & storms return today

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Shower chances increase from northwest to southeast as a cold front works its way through the region. Temperatures will warm back well into the 70s once again, which may prime the environment for an isolated thunderstorm or two this afternoon/evening. The better opportunity for storms will take place to the south of the city. In the wake of the cold front, influence from high pressure dries out our skies this weekend and temperatures will drop back into the mid-60s. Model guidance is trending drier for St. Patrick's Day! Cooling down even more next week, with temperatures barely hitting 50° for the first day of spring. Temperatures will gradually return to more seasonal levels later next week with more sunshine.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25-30 mph.

Tonight Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then isolated showers. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 47. North wind 5-10 mph. possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 65.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 65. Breezy.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.