Showers & storms return mid-week

BALTIMORE — A stalled frontal boundary to our southeast will increase shower and thunderstorm chances later this afternoon through the evening hours. It will feel warm an muggy with highs in the lower-80s. A cold front will move in from the west and conditions dry out on Wednesday- decreasing clouds and humidity for the rest of the week and weekend. Temperatures will fall below normal late-week, in the upper-70s and low-80s. It will feel more summer-like this weekend with temperatures climbing back into the mid and upper-80s with plenty of sunshine! Labor Day looks dry and hot with highs in the low-90s!

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Northeast wind around 5-10 mph.

Tonight Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East-southeast wind around 5-10 mph.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11am. Decreasing clouds, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Labor Day Sunny, with a high near 92.