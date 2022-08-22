Showers & storms kick off the week

BALTIMORE — Starting off the work week with a round of showers and isolated storms across northeastern Maryland. Another round of scattered thunderstorms is expected this afternoon/evening with localized flooding being the biggest concern. High temperatures will climb into the mid-80s today. Showers and storms taper off tonight with lows in the upper-60s and low-70s. Drier conditions prevail into the middle of the work week and temperatures warm up near 90°! The weather pattern becomes unsettled once again Friday through the upcoming weekend.

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers likely before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8am and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 68. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Friday A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%.