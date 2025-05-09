Showers stick around today

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Today starts off wet as moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorms slide through the region. Showers become more spotty during the afternoon, before eventually tapering off this evening. Cooler temperatures are expected today, with highs in the 60s, thanks to the northwest wind and added cloud cover. Mother's Day weekend will feature plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures, in the 70s! Temperatures hold in the mid 70s next week. We stay dry until midweek with another chance for showers.

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Friday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm in the morning, then on/off showers likely this afternoon. Patchy fog. High near 67. North wind 8-16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 48. Northwest wind around 5-15 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Wednesday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Wednesday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Thursday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.