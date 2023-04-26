Showers slide in today

BALTIMORE — More clouds build in around dawn with some spotty showers developing this morning. A cold front will bring the chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and early-evening. Temperatures will be a tad warmer, in the mid-60s today and Thursday. More dry time on Thursday with plenty of clouds around. Widespread moderate to heavy rain will move in Friday. Scattered showers persist into Saturday with storms possible on Sunday. Shower chances will be present to kick off a brand new week before some clearing takes place on Tuesday.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Isolated showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated showers between midnight and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 67. North wind around 6 mph.

Thursday Night A chance of showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday A chance of showers before 9am, then rain likely, mainly after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Friday Night Rain. Low around 52.

Saturday Rain. High near 68. Breezy.

Saturday Night Rain likely, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday A chance of rain before 3pm, then showers likely after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Sunday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Monday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 66.