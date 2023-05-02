Showers slide in

BALTIMORE — Spotty showers continue over the next few days with plenty of clouds. This is why temperatures will struggle to hit the low-60s today and Wednesday. An isolated shower or two is possible on Thursday, but high pressure builds in, which will dry us out late-week! Temperatures will rebound back into the mid-60s Thursday and Friday. Plan outdoor activities this weekend because it looks amazing! Temperatures will return to the low to mid-70s with dry time and plenty of sunshine! Temperatures could make a run at 80, next week.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. West-southwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight A chance of showers before 9pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday A chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Thursday A chance of showers after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Thursday Night A chance of showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 67.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.