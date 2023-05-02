Showers slide in

BALTIMORE — Spotty showers continue over the next few days with plenty of clouds. This is why temperatures will struggle to hit the low-60s today and Wednesday. An isolated shower or two is possible on Thursday, but high pressure builds in, which will dry us out late-week! Temperatures will rebound back into the mid-60s Thursday and Friday. Plan outdoor activities this weekend because it looks amazing! Temperatures will return to the low to mid-70s with dry time and plenty of sunshine! Temperatures could make a run at 80, next week.
Have a terrific Tuesday!
7 Day Forecast:
Today A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. West-southwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight A chance of showers before 9pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday A chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.
Wednesday Night A chance of showers, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Thursday A chance of showers after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.
Thursday Night A chance of showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 67.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 70.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.