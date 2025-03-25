Showers return with spring-like temps

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Partly cloudy skies today with rain showers arriving later this afternoon through the evening, mostly to the south of the Baltimore metro. Temperatures will rise into the low-60s with a noticeable westerly breeze. Temperatures will take a hit on Wednesday and Thursday, thanks to brisk northwest winds. More clouds are expected on Friday and into the weekend, with warming temperatures! Highs should approach the 70s on Saturday and Sunday, with mild air lingering into the start of next week. Rain chances increase as well on Sunday and Monday.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. West wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. West wind 5-10 mph becoming north after midnight.

Wednesday Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 58.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Sunday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Monday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.