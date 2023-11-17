Showers return tonight

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Another day with well above average temperatures, in the upper-60s! Clouds increase ahead of a cold front that moves in from the west. This front will generate showers later tonight and will break apart after midnight. Conditions should dry out by sunrise on Saturday with clouds eroding through the afternoon. This will leave us with plenty of sunshine this weekend, but temperatures will fall. Northwest wind gusts on Saturday will range between 25-30 mph, keeping our afternoon highs in the low-60s. Temperatures will trend cooler for Sunday, in the mid to upper-50s. It will be a cold start to next week with morning temperatures near freezing and afternoon highs in the low-50s on Monday. The weather pattern turns unsettled and windy on Tuesday and Wednesday as widespread scattered showers are expected, which could impact any travel plans. Thanksgiving Day will be mostly sunny, but very chilly with afternoon highs in the upper-40s.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 69. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. South wind around 5-10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Saturday Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 60.

Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 35.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 58.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Tuesday Rain, mostly cloudy. High near 58.

Tuesday Night Rain, mostly cloudy. Low around 44.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a high near 56.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Thanksgiving Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.