Showers return to the area today!

Unsettled conditions this week...
Your Monday will start off cloudy, with decreasing clouds in the afternoon. There is a slight chance of a stray shower across western parts of the state Monday, but most will stay dry! A front slides through Tuesday delivering scattered showers during the afternoon. Rain amounts will be low, with most areas picking up a quarter inch or less.
BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Starting off dry with sunny breaks before showers and isolated gusty thunderstorms develop after lunchtime! The timing for storms will be between 3-7 PM. The risks would be for strong wind and heavy rain. Expect spotty showers on Wednesday, before a stronger, more robust storm slides through Thursday, delivering a good dose of rain! Drier skies this weekend with highs in the upper-70s.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5-10 mph.
Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 5-10 mph.
Wednesday A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.
Wednesday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 65.
Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.
Thursday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 66.
Friday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.
Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 78.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

