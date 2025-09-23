Showers return to the area today!

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Starting off dry with sunny breaks before showers and isolated gusty thunderstorms develop after lunchtime! The timing for storms will be between 3-7 PM. The risks would be for strong wind and heavy rain. Expect spotty showers on Wednesday, before a stronger, more robust storm slides through Thursday, delivering a good dose of rain! Drier skies this weekend with highs in the upper-70s.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 5-10 mph.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 65.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 66.

Friday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 76.