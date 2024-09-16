Showers return this week

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! More clouds are in store for today with highs rising into the upper-70s for most. There is the potential for mist/light showers this evening as Potential Tropical Cyclone Eight moves inland over the Carolinas. This system will gradually move up the coast, possibly bringing multiple rounds of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds to the area through Thursday. It is all dependent on the track of the system. On average, 1-2" of rain is possible across the area with an isolated 4+". This could lead to coastal flooding along the Anne Arundel county shoreline. Some showers may linger into the weekend with highs remaining in the 70s.

7 Day Forecast:

Monday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 5-10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night A slight chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 76.

Tuesday Night A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 67.

Wednesday Showers then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Thursday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Thursday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Friday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 73.