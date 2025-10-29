Showers return on this Wednesday

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Spotty showers work through the area today, with a northeasterly breeze. This will keep temperatures cooler than normal, in the mid to upper-50s once again. Showers become more widespread overnight into Thursday. Rainfall totals will range from 1-2" with the heaviest occurring during the Thursday morning rush hour commute. The rain tapers off Thursday afternoon, but the winds will start to pick up. Winds will range between 25-35 mph with gusts up to 40 mph into Friday! The weather will be dry and gusty for Halloween. Winds will relax throughout the weekend and skies will remain dry.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Northeast wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Showers, with thunderstorms also possible. Low around 51. East wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25-30 mph.

Thursday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers likely. High near 65.

Thursday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 60.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.