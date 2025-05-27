Showers return later today

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! A dry start to the day before showers roll in by the late-afternoon/early-evening hours. High temperatures will rise into the low to mid-70s, despite the filtered sunshine. Rain will continue to fall overnight into Wednesday. We've been able to fine tune the timing and rain amounts. It looks like rain slides in between 5-10pm Tuesday night with pockets of heavier rain expected around sunrise Wednesday. Around a half inch to an inch is expected when all is said and done. We will see a few spotty showers on Thursday and Friday, with sunshine and summer-like temps returning by the weekend. After several cooler days, it'll finally be warm enough to be out by the pool this weekend!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming southeast 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind around 5-10 mph becoming light and variable.

Wednesday Showers, with thunderstorms. High near 65.

Wednesday Night Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Friday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.