Showers return late week!

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! A low pressure system moves eastward today- bringing clouds and milder temperatures, in the low-50s. Showers develop late-afternoon through the evening ahead of the cold front. Some of these light spotty showers may spill over into the first half of Friday. Overall, rainfall amounts look to be very minimal, up to 0.25" when it's all said and done. Temperatures on Friday will warm into the mid and upper-50s before they tumble into the beginning of the weekend. Drier and breezy on Saturday with cooler temperatures, in the low to mid-40s. Increasing sunshine into Sunday with temperatures warming back near 50°. Climbing to more spring-like levels next week with highs in the low to mid-60s! There is another system that could generate rain showers Tuesday into Wednesday.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of rain late-day. Cloudy, with a high near 51. South wind 8-16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. South wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 50.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Tuesday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Tuesday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Wednesday Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.