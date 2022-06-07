Showers Return

BALTIMORE — Clouds will increase throughout the day with rain showers developing late-afternoon through the evening hours ahead of a cold front. It will feel sticky today with highs in the mid-80s. High temperatures will trend in the mid-80s for the rest of the week, and it will feel humid on Wednesday. The front stalls out—keeping the chance for scattered showers and storms around for Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the southern half of the area under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) as there may be an isolated strong storm. Wind will be the main concern. Showers and storms will taper early Thursday and the weather pattern dries out late-week. Showers and storms are possible on Saturday with below normal temperatures, in the mid to upper-70s. Looking drier for Sunday with highs back in the 80s.

Stay Tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A slight chance of showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.