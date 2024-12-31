Showers and storms on New Year's Eve

BALTIMORE — Happy New Year's Eve! Starting off dry with increasing clouds through the morning hours. Rain chances increase around dinner time with the potential for a couple of thunderstorms. Gusty winds and some hail will be the biggest threats if a strong storm forms this evening. The tornado threat is low, but not zero. Good news, it looks like the rain and storms exit the area just in time to ring in 2025! Skies clear out for the rest of the week and we start to cool down. By Thursday and Friday highs drop back into the low 40s. It looks even colder by the weekend and that pattern will stick around for a while.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms. High near 57. Light east wind becoming southeast 5-15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 42. Southeast wind 5-10 mph becoming west after midnight.

New Year's Day Partly cloudy, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind 10-20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 42.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 40.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Monday A chance of snow and rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.