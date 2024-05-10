Showers linger throughout the day

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Showers and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder continue throughout today as the cold front slides through. Sunshine will be filtered, leaving temperatures cooler than normal, in the mid-60s. Saturday starts off dry before showers arrive in the evening. Mother's Day will feature some afternoon and evening rain showers with highs in the mid-60s this weekend. Warming up into the 70s into next week with rain and storm chances increasing on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Stay sunny!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Friday Showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. East wind around 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night Showers. Low around 47. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Saturday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Tuesday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.