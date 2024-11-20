Showers linger through the rest of the week

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Temperatures will rise into the 60s once again under plenty of clouds and light southerly winds. Another round of rain showers will slide into the area this evening, perhaps a few rumbles of thunder as well. Winds will turn gusty overnight, upwards of 30-35 mph at times. On and off rain showers are expected on Thursday and Friday with a major cool down on the way. High temperatures will only reach the mid-50s on Thursday and upper-40s on Friday. There is a chance for flurries across our northern suburbs depends on the timing of the cold front. A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect for Garrett County from Thursday evening until Saturday evening. Drier skies this weekend and winds will remain brisk with highs in the mid-50s.

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming east around 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 39. East wind 5-15 mph Winds could gust as high as 30-35 mph.

Thursday A slight chance of showers. Increasing clouds, with a high near 53.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Friday A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 55.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 64.