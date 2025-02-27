Showers for our Thursday

Good morning!

Thursday brings mild temperatures and spring-like conditions to Maryland, with above-average highs and rain showers expected. Showers start for the morning commute and, as they push east, are expected to linger through the early afternoon. Temperatures soar into the 50s and 60s across the state for the first half of the day, but a strong frontal system will lower temperatures for the second half. Friday into the weekend we trend cooler with a mix of sun and clouds.

Have a great day!

Thursday Scattered showers, mainly between 7am and 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 63. Southwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. South wind around 10 mph.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 43.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 45.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Tuesday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Wednesday Rain. High near 65.