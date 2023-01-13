Showers fade this morning

BALTIMORE — Showers will taper off this morning as the cold front moves offshore. Temperatures will range in the upper-40s and low-50s this afternoon before plummeting into the low-30s tonight. Winds will still be quite gusty and out of the NW. Highs will stick around the low to mid 40s on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will be the windier of the two days. MLK Day will be mostly sunny with a high in the low-50s. Tuesday is our best chance for some rain showers. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 50s by the midweek.

Have a fabulous Friday & a fantastic weekend!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Rain likely, mainly before 10am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Northwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Northwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a northwest wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 47.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

M.L.King Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Tuesday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%.