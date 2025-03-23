Showers could slow the morning commute

BALTIMORE — Scattered showers fill in gradually From Sunday evening into Monday morning. This will make for a slower commute early Monday and make sure you pack the rain gear as the kid heads off to the bus stop. Skies will gradually clear as temperatures get back into the mid 60s. Our next chance of rain arrives late Tuesday and looks to end up south of most of us. Temperatures cool after that. Most readings will end up in the 50s through midweek. Warmth builds again for the weekend with scattered shower chances back for Saturday and Sunday.

WMAR

Tonight Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 44. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Showers likely, mainly before 8am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 64. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night Increasing clouds, with a low around 46. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. West wind 5 to 9 mph.

Wednesday A chance of showers, mainly before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 58.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 71.