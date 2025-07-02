Showers continue this morning with drizzle tapering off before noon

Good morning and happy mid-week!

Wednesday is looking a little soggy to start off. Lingering showers cover a significant portion of the state thanks to a slow-moving frontal system. Clouds, and being in the wake of a cold front, will help push us into more comfortable air this afternoon, with average temperatures expected for highs. Kicking off the 80s this afternoon, we will see a nice little stretch of weather that will spill over into the holiday weekend. We crank up the dial once again as we turn to next week, with Sunday and Monday looking toasty and in the 90s.

Stay hydrated!

Overnight Showers. Low around 71.

Wednesday Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 90.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Independence Day Sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.