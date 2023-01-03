Showers chances today

BALTIMORE — Starting off with some fog this morning with temperatures in the 40s. Spring-like high temperatures are expected once again, in the low to mid-60s. Rain chances remain scattered throughout the day, especially across our northernmost communities. Wind gusts between 20-25 mph can be expected into Wednesday. The warmest day of the week will be Wednesday with highs soaring into the mid and upper-60s ahead of the cold front. This front will generate showers and perhaps some rumbles of thunder during the afternoon and evening hours. The threat for severe weather is low. Temperatures drop late-week and this weekend, back to seasonal levels with more sunshine and dry time.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 65. Light south wind becoming southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight A slight chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4pm. Patchy fog before 10am. High near 68. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Thursday Night A chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 47.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 46.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.