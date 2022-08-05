Showers and storms today

BALTIMORE — A very hot and humid end to a hot and humid week. Temperatures climb into the mid-90s with triple digit heat index values once again. It will also feel like the triple digits this weekend and into early next week. Showers and storms will blossom around mid-afternoon through sunset. These storms could produce damaging winds and even put down a heavy amount of rain. Localized flash flooding is possible. The chance for pop-up showers and storms lingers into the weekend. Looking a bit drier for Monday with the chance for showers and storms for the middle of next week.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 101. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.