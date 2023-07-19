Showers and storms return today

BALTIMORE — Showers and thunderstorms return today with the first wave arriving before and after daybreak. The second wave slides through this afternoon/evening. Periods of heavy rain, large hail, and damaging winds will be the top concerns. The Storm Prediction Center has the area under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) as there is the chance of an isolated strong-severe storm. Temperatures will warm up into the low-90s through the rest of the week and the humidity will be on the rise. The potential for showers and storms continues through Friday as the cold front lingers nearby. High pressure builds in this weekend-yielding drier conditions with ample sunshine and hot temperatures, in the upper-80s and low-90s. Temperatures remain in the low-90s next week with another chance of storms on Tuesday.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming south in the morning.

Tonight Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly cloudy, with a high near 90.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Friday A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night A chance of thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.